I love experimenting with roles: Tanvi Dogra

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Tanvi Dogra says she likes to play different characters on-screen.

In the current track of the show “Jiji Maa”, Falguni (Tanvi) is asked to leave the house. She comes back to the house disguised as a Haryanvi character — Lajwanti Dhaiya aka Lazzer.

“The new look is completely different from the one as Falguni. I love experimenting with roles and for a change this character doesn’t take much time to get ready. Instead of saris and jewellery, her look is simple and ‘desi’. It was fun to prepare for the character of Lazzer,” Tanvi said in a statement.

“Jiji Maa” is aired on Star Bharat.

–IANS

