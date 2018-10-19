I love ‘Suraiyya’ song: Aamir Khan

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Superstar Aamir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his “Thugs Of Hindostan”, says he loves the lyrics of the song “Suraiyya” from the upcoming film which is picturised on actress Katrina Kaif.

“I love the lyrics of ‘Suraiyya’. They are really very representative of both (characters) Firangi (Aamir) and Suraiyya’s (Katrina) relationship in the film.

“It is a fun song and there are steps that I would not have been able to do had I been rehearsing for 10 years but somehow, she (Katrina) manages to pull them off!” Aamir said in a statement.

Choreographer-filmmaker-actor Prabhudheva has choreographed “Suraiyya” in a way which combines old Indian dance forms with intricate contemporary moves.

The song will see Aamir, dressed as a British captain, wooing Katrina in front of some British officers.

Katrina says that there is a lot of heart in the song.

“Most important for me, it’s an original song. It’s a new concept. When I saw the choreography I thought it was fantastic of course but I also realised that it was very tough,” she added.

Katrina, who will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir for the second time after “Dhoom 3”, said that the song’s speed was “extremely fast but yet the movement was very fluid so that combination was very very challenging.”

“There is a lot of masti (fun) in the song — its dance and its comedy –at the same time which makes it super interesting.”

The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani have sung the song.

The film has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set to release on November 8.

–IANS

dc/nv/in