I love to challenge myself: Ashita Dhawan

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Ashita Dhawan, who will be seen in a supernatural fantasy drama, says she loves to challenge herself.

Ashita has featured in shows like “Ladies Special”, “Nach Baliye” and “Kesar”.

Her next show titled “Nazar” is about a ‘daayan’ (witch) and her dark energies.

“I will be playing the male lead’s aunt. I am exhilarated to be a part of this project as this is a completely different genre and I love to challenge myself and try out new roles as it helps me evolve as an actor,” Ashita said in a statement.

“Nazar” will soon premiere on Star Plus.

–IANS

nn/