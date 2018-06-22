I never planned singing: Iulia Vantur

Bangkok, June 24 (IANS) Romanian TV presenter Iulia Vantur, who has showcased her musical prowess in the latest release “Race 3”, says she had never planned singing.

Asked whether she plans to venture into Bollywood feature films, Iulia told IANS here: “I never planned singing. I don’t know what will happen. I received many offers and lately even much more to star in movies.

“Initially I said no, now I am thinking. Honestly, right now… I don’t know.”

Iulia, who has crooned numbers like “Party chale on” and “Selfish” for the Salman Khan starrer “Race 3”, says she is very happy with all the love she has received.

“So, I want to focus on this, and become better and do it right. When you do too many things then your energy gets divided… Starting of one should focus on one thing and make it better,” she added.

Iulia on Sunday will be seen performing alongside actor Bobby Deol here at the 19th edition of the International Indian Films Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards.

“I am very excited, happy and honoured to be here. I attended IIFA 2017 in New York and I have seen the grandeur of the event… Every artist would want to be a part of this and I am very blessed… Me and Bobby are performing together on ‘Race 3’ numbers,” she said.

Asked if she felt like an outsider or if Bollywood has welcomed her with open arms, Iulia said: “The industry has been very warm.

“They (industry people) met me before I started singing so they knew me initially as a person… What I like about India take me for who I am.”

