I Sacked Newton: Spoil yourself with Beer-Rita, hearty appetisers at this pub (Foodie Trail-Noida)

Noida, July 10 (IANS) “He is a wise man who invented beer” is a quote that is often wrongly credited to the philosopher Plato. But you cannot but agree with it. And when beer is served in the form of a delicious concoction — Beer Rita — in a quirky set-up, it instantly lifts up one’s spirits! I Sacked Newton not only offers this, but also boasts of a lavish spread of global delicacies and a sushi bar that will leave you sated.

The capacious establishment located in Logix Mall here has a relaxed ambience, attractive interiors and Victorian décor. Delicate chandelier lighting makes the place visually appealing. Dining here gives one a feeling of sitting in a posh countryside London pub.

The bar area is quite huge, where one can enjoy a choice of unique beverages, apart from the classic ones.

I Sacked Newton’s menu is packed with Mediterranean, Italian, North Indian and Continental cuisine. There are crazy options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians to treat their taste buds.

Without much ado, I started with Newton’s Fresh — an in-house special fizzy mocktail with great fusion of mandarin, cranberry juice and lemon. It was tangy and thirst-quenching. A must try.

For appetizers, I ordered Dahi Ke Kebab served with mint sauce and mango chutney and cooked in clarified butter. These were scrumptious, soft and loaded with yoghurt. The after-taste of elaichi added to the magic. One must not skip it at all.

Another hit starter was Chicken Nachos with mild spiced tomato salsa sauce, melted cheese and cumin flavoured sour cream. Loaded with spicy chicken, this dish was yummy.

But it was the Hot Murgh Chaat — chicken chunks cooked in a tangy hot sauce, topped with namkeen, pomegranate, roasted peanuts and pickled onions — that was the star of the show. Each bite of this chicken bhel was divine and is highly recommended.

These appetizers were gobbled with Beer Rita — a rousing blend of beer, vodka, kala khatta, lime juice and chaat masala. It was served in a cute boot-shaped glass with an inverted beer bottle dangling around the rim. This drink was electrifying and absolutely chatpata — a clear winner.

London Basilica — an interesting amalgamation of vodka, honey, lemon, basil and passion fruit topped with soda — was served with dry ice. It The drink was strong with a lingering taste.

Next in line was Kit-Kat Freaky Shake. Though it was nicely presented with a chocolate bar on top of a mug, it didn’t live up to its name. I have had better versions of it.

I Sacked Newton also has a Sushi bar, which is a must order. There are delightful options for vegetarians like Salubrious Veggie Quinoa and California Vegetables and Avocado. Non-vegetarians can gorge on poached chicken and cucumber; sweet shrimp, bean shreds, spring onions and chilli.

The Mediterranean Mezze Platter that comes with pita bread, roasted garlic hummus, falafel, baked cottage cheese and Lebanese pickles was bland and unseasoned.

For the main course, I tried Country Style Roasted Rustic Chicken served with garlic sauce and sautéed sesame broccoli and beans. It looked extremely delectable, but turned out to be hard and chewy.

For pizza lovers, there is a huge variety to choose from.

Coming down to desserts, I was served heaven in a bowl — a hot mix of brownie, chocolate cake, vanilla and chocolate ice cream. It was comforting and delicate.

I wrapped up my meal with home-made pan flavoured ice cream which was drool-worthy. It was overly sweet but that can be overlooked for its amazing flavour.

This place is definitely worth visiting. It’s a great space for youngsters to chill and let their hair down; for families, there is a special seating area. There are karaoke nights on the weekends and live-band performances too.

Where: Fifth floor, Logix Mall, Sector 32, Noida

Timings: 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Price: Rs 2,000 for two people (with alcohol)

(Parul Soni was at I Sacked Newton at its invitation. She can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

soni/vm