I still can’t believe I’m a mother: Khloe Kardashian

Los Angeles, May 3 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian says she is still getting used to the idea of being a mother.

Last month, the 33-year-old reality star gave birth to her first child, a daughter named True.

She is looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day with her daughter next weekend, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“This Mother’s Day will be the most special yet! I still can’t believe I’m a mom — it feels like such an honour. Now, it feels even more important to honour all the amazing women in my family.”

The “Revenge Body” host also said that she turns to parenting websites and apps to help her when she is in need of some quick advice.

“When it comes to pregnancy and parenting, I’ve taken advice with a grain of salt–everyone has their own style. That’s why my apps and mommy sites have really come in handy. When I want a quick answer or to check in with what’s considered normal, I just pick up my phone.”

–IANS

