I struggled to accept fame: George Ezra

Singer and songwriter George Ezra says that he found it hard to adjust to being famous.

The 24-year-old singer and songwriter has named his new album “Staying at Tamara’s” after the owner of an AirBnB he stayed at in Barcelona and he admitted that travelling to Spain to work on his record was a way of trying to escape his fame.

“At a basic level, I just worked out what I was experiencing in my own head. My life was changing but, subconsciously, I was battling that,” he told bbc.com.

He added: “I can only say this now – I didn’t know it at the time – but to interact with fans was to admit that there were fans, And to admit there were fans was to admit that I wasn’t just George from Hertford – and I didn’t want that.

“So there was that element of taking in everything that happened and seeing, ‘OK, it’s not a bad thing at all, you’re not in a bad place, it’s a really good situation’.”

