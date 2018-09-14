I-T department conducts verification surveys at Jet offices

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Income Tax department officials conducted “verification surveys” at the business premises of Jet Airways at four locations in New Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to sources in the Income Tax department, surveys were carried out to verify the expenses claimed by the company.

“These are verification surveys and not raids as such. The Income Tax officers have visited four business units of Jet Airways to ascertain if the expenses claimed by the company are correct,” sources said.

“Out of the four premises, two each are in New Delhi and Mumbai.”

On its part, the airline in a statement said: “Income Tax officials are conducting a survey at Jet Airways’ office.”

