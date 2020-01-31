I-T officials again at producer Chezhiyan, actor Vijay’s homes

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Income Tax (I-T) department officials on Thursday continued their search operations for second day at the homes of movie financier and producer Anbu Chezhiyan, actor Vijay and AGS Group promoter Kalpathi S. Aghoram.

According to the tax officials, search operations were carried out at Chezhiyan’s residence and office here, and in Madurai.

While no official confirmation was available, reports said several crore rupees of unaccounted money was seized from Chezhiyan’s premises.

I-T officials are, similarly, searching actor Vijay’s residence near here, and Aghoram’s house here.

On Wednesday, IT officials had brought back Vijay from a shooting in Neyveli and questioned him in connection with the payment received by him for acting in the film “Bigil” produced by the AGS Group.

–IANS

