I-T report sent to EC in case of ‘wrong info in poll affidavit’ by CM Rawat

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has sent “feedback report” to Election Commission in investigation into a complaint alleging Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat concealed information about his immovable assets in the poll affidavit.

After receiving a complaint from a Dehradun resident, the election watchdog had in December, 2017 forwarded it to CBDT and sought a report in the matter. The investigation into the case was carried out by Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Lucknow.

“The report is self-explanatory,” said the letter from CBDT to Election Commission.

An income tax officer said the department receives a lot of complaints about suppression or undervaluation of properties in poll affidavits, but these are not cases of tax evasion and hence its role is limited.

“As far as valuation of an asset is concerned, it is a long-drawn process,” he said.

Raghunath Singh Negi, a Dehradun resident, had in 2017 complained to the EC that Uttarakhand CM Rawat had given false information about his age and immovable assets.

Calling himself the Chief of Jan Sangharsh Morcha, Negi also alleged that the value of various properties had been shown much less than their market price, thus costing the exchequer in terms of lower stamp duty.

“The CBDT has informed me about its investigation report being sent to the Election Commission, but has not shared its findings,” Negi told IANS over phone.

–IANS

nk/prs