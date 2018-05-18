I try to break stereotypes with each film: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is promoting her upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’, has said that she tries to break stereotypes with each of her films.

Interacting with media during a promotion for ‘Veere Di Wedding’ on Thursday here, Sonam said: “Every film that I do, I hope to break stereotypes in some way and inspire young people, be it women or men, to look forward and feel like they can break the glass ceiling in some way.

“I have always aspired to make films that kind of change the mindsets of people and at the same time, entertain them.”

Sonam added: “Now, before the release of the film, I don’t think so much about it because I get stressed thinking about how it will do once it’s released.

“But I think we have made this film with lot of efforts and its very entertaining film. I feel that this film will do well.”

Sonam said that in the movie, there are some cheeky dialogues spoken by female characters of the film which “are not going well with certain section of people”.

“When we sit with our close friends, we make use of such kind of language. We shouldn’t create issue out of that because I feel it’s a colloquial way of talking,” she said.

‘Veere Di Wedding’ is female buddy comedy film, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The film is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

It is releasing on June 1.

–IANS

iv/qd