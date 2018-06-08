I wanted to be a dancer: Bharti Singh

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Comedienne Bharti Singh says she aspired to be a dancer.

Bharti had shot an episode for the show “Dance Deewane”, which has actress Madhuri Dixit as one of the judges.

“I really wanted to be a dancer in my life. Dancing has always been my passion. It feels great to see such a show where everyone from different age groups are coming together to show and relive their passion,” Bharti said in a statement.

“I appreciate the enthusiasm and the energy that I got to see here.”

The dance show offers those who are extremely passionate about dance a platform to showcase their talent.

“Dance Dewaane” is aired on Colors channel.

