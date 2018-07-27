I was bored playing negative roles: Amrapali Gupta

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Television actress Amrapali Gupta, who has played negative roles in shows like “Qubool Hai”, “Adhuri Kahaani Hamari” and “Ishqbaaaz”, says she is bored of playing grey characters and will will now essay a positive role in the show “Tujhse Hai Raabta”.

“After the success of ‘Qabool Hai’, I was always assigned for the same type of roles. But personally, I was bored playing only negative characters. I do not want to be slotted… so I feel lucky for myself to get a positive role in ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’,” Amrapali said in a statement.

Talking about her character, Amrapali said she will be seen playing a fun character with positive vibes.

“This will also help me to break my onscreen negative image. As an actor I always want to try new and challenging roles,” she said.

–IANS

dc/sed