I was scared of working with Rahul Roy: Musskan

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Musskan Sethi, who made her acting debut with the 2017 Telugu film “Paisa Vasool”, is set to feature in her first Bollywood movie with Rahul Roy. She says she was initially “scared” of working with the “Junoon” actor.

The upcoming film titled “Sayonne” will also feature actress Upasana Singh and actor Yograj Singh.

“It has a stellar cast and it feels good to be a part of such a film. I have grown up watching ‘Aashiqui’ but I was also scared of working with Rahul Roy since as a child, ‘Junoon’ gave me the chills. Working with him was a great experience and I got to learn a lot… not only from him but also from Yograj Sir,” Musskan said in a statement.

The film has been shot in Russia.

–IANS

