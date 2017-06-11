I worry about becoming a burden: Claire King

London, June 12 (IANS) Actress Claire King has revealed how caring for her disabled parents and a period of ill health has shaped her views on euthanasia.

The 54-year-old says she would consider euthanasia before becoming a burden on those around her.

“I do worry about when I’m older and becoming a burden on people around me, Claire told mirror.co.uk.

“I can understand why people choose assisted dying — and it’s getting to the point where I would consider it myself,” she added.

The actress hasn’t got any children, though along with her brother Piers, 52, she helps care for her parents, who are both disabled.

Her 77-year-old father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in his late twenties, while her mother Angela, also 77, has had severe back problems and rheumatoid arthritis since Claire was a child.

–IANS

sas/ks/