IAAF announces finalists for female world athletes of the year

Beijing, Nov 19 (IANS) The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Monday announced the five finalists for female world athlete of the year.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain is European champion in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, and finished second in the 100m in the IAAF Diamond League final and IAAF Continental Cup, reports Xinhua news agency.

Beatrice Chepkoech from Kenya is the current world record holder in the 3000m steeplechase, and became the first woman to break 8:50 and 8:45 barriers with a time of 8:44.32 this year.

Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia won the Central American and Caribbean championship at both long jump and triple jump.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas remained unbeaten across five events in 15 races, including a 200m and 4x100m double at the IAAF Continental Cup. She grabbed three wins in the 400m, with the world’s fastest time since 2009.

Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium is world number three in the high jump, and is unbeaten in the heptathlon this season.

Both male and female World Athletes of the Year will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2018 in Monaco on December 4.

The male finalists will be announced on Tuesday.

