IAAF mourns Kenyan athlete Nicholas Bett’s death

Berlin, Aug 8 (IANS) The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) expressed grief on Wednesday over the death of Kenyan athlete Nicholas Bett in a car accident.

In 2018, Bett had a season’s best record of 48.88 and reached the 400-meter hurdles finals at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, as well as the African Championships in Asaba, reports Efe.

“The IAAF is deeply saddened and shocked to hear that Kenya’s 2015 world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett, 28, died in a car accident on Tuesday,” IAAF posted on its Twitter account.

As he returned home after taking part in the African Championships held in Nigeria, the car Bett was travelling in near Nandi, Kenya, veered off the road after hitting a pothole on Tuesday.

Bett earned a gold medal at the 2015 Beijing World Cup with a Kenyan record of 47.79.

–IANS

