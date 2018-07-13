IAEA inspection to Iranian university authorized: Minister

Tehran, July 19 (IANS) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recently inspected an Iranian university, Science Minister Mansour Gholami said on Wednesday.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council had authorized the inspection, Gholami was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

He denounced the claims that such visits damage national interests, saying that the inspections by the IAEA did not go any further than “visiting the laboratories” and it was not followed by any problems.

On Monday, reports said that the IAEA inspectors visited Iran University of Science and Technology, and Sharif University of Technology.

The IAEA is monitoring Iran’s nuclear plan under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the plan, Iran agreed to implement the Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In July 2015, six world powers and Iran signed the JCPOA, a landmark deal that eased sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme.

–IANS

