IAF Chief calls for operational readiness at all times

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa on Monday called for effective utilisation of available resources for operational readiness at all times.

Speaking at the inauguration of Maintenance Command Commanders’ Conference in Nagpur, he said the maintenance command had a major role in maintaining the war-fighting equipment of the Indian Air Force.

However, he said, it needed to keep pace with modern technologies being incorporated by the Indian Air Force, according to a statement.

At the event, the Chief of Air Staff also inaugurated a solar power plant installed on the rooftop of the maintenance command headquarters building.

–IANS

vv/shs