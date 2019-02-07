IAF chief Dhanoa to visit Bangladesh on Monday

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Bangladesh on Monday, the Defence Ministry said here on Sunday.

It’s part of the bilateral goodwill visit to a SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nation, the ministry added.

The Indian Air Force chief is scheduled to visit the operational and training units of Bangladesh Air Force. During his visit, he will also meet chiefs of the three defence services and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The visit would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction. This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces,” the ministry said.

