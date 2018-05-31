IAF chief to visit Brazil from Monday

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, the IAF chief, will begin a four-day official visit to Brazil on Monday to provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation between the two countries, it was announced on Sunday.

The visit will explore deeper cooperation between the two Air Forces, a Defence Ministry statement said.

“It would provide further impetus towards increasing defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation. This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces,” the statement said.

Dhanoa is scheduled to visit operational and training units besides interacting with senior functionaries of the Brazil Air Force. The visit ends on June 7.

The Indian Air Force chief is embarking on the “bilateral goodwill” visit at the invitation of his Brazilian counterpart.

–IANS

rak/mr