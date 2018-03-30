IAF chopper crash-lands in Kedarnath

Dehradun, April 3 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crash-landed in Kedarnath on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place when the MI-17 chopper was trying to land far from the Kedarnath shrine.

There were eight people — six passengers, pilot and co-pilot — onboard but all are safe with minor injuries, an official told IANS.

The hilly area is quite risky for helicopters.

On June 10, 2017, a chopper belonging to a Mumbai-based private aviation company crashed in Badrinath while taking off, killing an engineer onboard.

–IANS

md/ksk