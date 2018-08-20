IAF contingent returns after completing multi-national exercise

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent, comprising 145 air-warriors, returned on Thursday after completing a month-long biennial multi-national warfare exercise — Ex Pitch Black, the Defence Ministry said.

High serviceability of assets and professionalism of the IAF personnel during the exercise with air forces of 16 nations won accolades and appreciation from all the participants, said a Ministry statement.

This exercise was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) from July 24 to August 18 in Darwin, Australia, and culminated after a three-day bilateral exercise with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) from August 20-22 at Subang Air Base in Malaysia.

“The exercise with RMAF encompassed interactions, discussions and exchange of sorties. The RMAF crew flew in the IAF Su-30MKI and the IAF crew got an opportunity to fly in RMAF Su-30 MKM aircraft.

“This was the first time that both the forces had come together and undertook flying operations. The C-130 crew of IAF and RMAF also interacted with each other and shared various operating methodologies and good practices,” said the statement.

IAF’s participation in Ex Pitch Black along with bilateral exercises with Indonesian and Malaysian Air Force provided an excellent opportunity to all the participants to operate in a multinational environment and take home some of the best practices followed by air forces around the world, the statement added.

–IANS

