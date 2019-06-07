IAF continues search for missing AN-32

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) For the seventh day on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) continued the search for its missing AN-32 transport aircraft.

According to an IAF statement, poor weather in the area was hampering the operation. Helicopters and transport aircraft could carry out limited operations due to low clouds and rain in the area, but the ground teams continued the search in full force.

The ground teams have made considerable headway into the search area, which has been progressively expanded based on inputs from multiple sources. Search on ground will continue through the night, the statement added.

On Saturday, the IAF announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information on the location of the missing plane.

The transport aircraft with 13 people on board went missing on June 3 after it took off from the Jorhat Airbase in Assam for Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground in the West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

–IANS

rbe/rtp