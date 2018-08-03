IAF deploys helicopters, transport planes for Kerala relief operation

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said it had deployed five An-32 transport aircraft, two Mi-17 V5 helicopters and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) for rescue and relief operations in the rain-devastated parts of Kerala.

Five An-32 transport aircraft were deployed to transport National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and their equipment from Arakkonam to Calicut, an IAF spokesperson said.

Two NDRF teams from Vijaywada and two teams of Army Engineering Group from Bangalore and Hyderabad have been transported to Calicut, the spokesperson said.

He said two Mi-17 V5 were pressed into service for distribution of relief material and winching operations.

On Thursday, three people were winched to safety by IAF helicopters and 300 kg of relief material was dropped for flood affected people.

These helicopters continue to be deployed for relief and rescue operations even now and are being tasked as requested by the state administration.

Many parts of northern Kerala are completely isolated by landslides and floods due to heavy rains. The state government had requested IAF to provide urgent assistance in Wayanad for providing relief to the affected people.

The IAF responded to the crisis, extending all possible assistance to the people affected by landslides and floods in Kerala through its Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

The IAF will continue its assistance till the situation is normalized, the spokesperson said.

