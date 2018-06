Jamnagar, June 5 (IANS) An Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar crashed in Gujarat on Tuesday, killing its pilot, an official said.

An IAF spokesperson said the aircraft was on a routine training mission when it met with the accident at Jamnagar around 10.30 a.m.

“The pilot, Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan, sustained fatal injuries during the crash,” the spokesperson said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered.

–IANS

