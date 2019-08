Shimla, Aug 28 (IANS) A 24-year-old Indian Air Force personnel committed suicide while on duty in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli by shooting himself with his service revolver, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the cantonment area of Kasauli in Solan district on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Krishan Nanda Chowdhary who hailed from Gomti district of Tripura.

–IANS

vg/dpb/kr