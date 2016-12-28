IAF transported 610 tonnes of cash post-demonetisation: Raha

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Indian Air Force transported 610 tonnes of new currency notes after the November 8 demonetisation, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha said on Wednesday.

So far, IAF aircraft, including C-130s and C-17s, have carried out 35 sorties to transport the cash from four mints across the country, Raha said at his farewell press conference here.

The air force chief, who is set to retire on December 31, said IAF personnel are also assisting at one of the mints in printing new currency.

“We have also helped the government run at least one of its mints round the clock with the help of our people,” he said.

“It is a huge initiative of the central government. There has been a lot of hardships for the people…” Raha said.

Raha defended roping in of the IAF, saying he thinks it is “perfectly alright in terms of serving the nation, the people, to overcome the difficulties that they are facing”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, which made up around 86 per cent of the total currency in circulation.

–IANS

