IAF turns J&K GATE aspirants’ exam memorable

Jammu, Feb 10 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF) launched another special sortie on Sunday to airlift 186 people from Jammu to Srinagar, an official said.

Defence ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said here on Sunday: “At 4.15 p.m. today, the IAF launched a special sortie of C17 Globemaster to airlift 186 people, including children and 170 students, from Jammu to Srinagar.

“These students had over the last two days been airlifted from Srinagar to Jammu for appearing in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE),” he said.

After appearing in the examination on February 10, the students were again airlifted from Jammu to Srinagar, the defence ministry spokesman said.

Terming it a ‘memorable exam’, the students said they would never forget the efforts of the IAF.

They could appear in the examination only due to timely and humanitarian assistance extended by the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday after heavy snowfall and rains lashed the area.

