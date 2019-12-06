I&B, expenditure secys figure in bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi, 13 Dec (IANS) The most noticeable of the eight transfers and postings in Friday’s bureaucratic reshuffle relates to the department of higher education in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).

The transfer of Higher Education Secretary R. Subramaniam to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is being seen as a fallout of the failure in ministry-level handling of the JNU protests, among others.

Subramaniam has been replaced by Amit Khare from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

T.V. Somanathan has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, while Arun Goel has been shifted from the Ministry of Culture to the Department of Heavy Industries.

Ravi Mittal, Special Secretary in the Department of Financial Services in the Finance Ministry has been shifted to the I&B Ministry.

Kshatrapati Shivaji, Executive Director, ADB, has been appointed as Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (coordination) in Cabinet Secretariat, has been transferred to the Rural Development Ministry. V.P. Joy, Director General (hydrocarbons) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has replaced Rajesh Bhushan.

–IANS

pvn/arm