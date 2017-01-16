Ibrahimovic evens match for Man United against Liverpool

Manchester, Jan 16 (IANS) Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored late to even the score at 1-1 against Liverpool, rescuing a point for the hosts in the English Premier League (EPL) football competition at Old Trafford stadium.

Liverpool, with an eye on the second place in the standings, on Sunday managed to score against the hosts after Paul Pogba handled a corner in the 26th minute and James Milner made the most of the resulting penalty — his sixth goal of the campaign, reports Efe.

In the second half, United’s Portuguese tactician Jose Mourinho brought in Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata, boosting the attack up front.

In the final stretch, Manchester United finally managed to equalise with Ibrahimovic’s header past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the 84th minute, his 14th league goal. The veteran Swedish striker rose to meet Antonio Valencia’s cross after Marouane Fellaini’s header came back off the post.

Following the loss, Liverpool remained in the third place with 45 points — same as Tottenham Hotspur but behind on goal difference, while Manchester United are in the sixth place with 40 points from 21 games. Chelsea lead the table with 52 points from 21 matches.

“The result is not the result we wanted, it’s not the result we fought for, but it is a result we have to accept. We were the team with the chances in the first half but they were the team who scored with the penalty,” United coach Mourinho told manutd.com.

“Then in the second half we dominated them and had more chances, but they defended well and tried to smell the possibility of a counter-attack. It was a very emotional game and I believe both sets of players are very tired because they gave everything.”

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp claimed that his team was better on Sunday. I’m fine with the performance. I always have to think about two things after games — number one is the performance. And, of course, the result too.

“When you see the line-ups and see the circumstances, you would say ‘A point at Old Trafford, come on, take it, go home and don’t think about it, well done.’ Unfortunately, it doesn’t feel exactly like this and that’s because of the performance of my boys. Over the whole game, we were the better side.”

–IANS

pur/bg