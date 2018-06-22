ICC launches integrity app

Dubai, June 29 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the launch of an integrity app as part of its ongoing commitment to protect the spirit and integrity of the game.

The ICC Integrity App will give anyone in the game easy access to information they need to tackle issues relating to anti-corruption and anti-doping.

The app is designed with the needs of players, officials and team support staff at all levels of the game and across all formats.

It ensures participants are equipped with the information required to ensure the game remains clean and their careers do not suffer due to lack of knowledge.

The app will provide them with essential information and a secure platform to report any suspicious incidents or behaviour related to corruption or doping.

The app was received well by players and officials after a soft launch at this year’s ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and will continue to be developed with more features, content and functionality such as videos and imagery to be added in the coming months and years.

Commenting on the app, ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “The ICC is committed to protecting the spirit of the game and this app will play a huge part in helping us in our objective.

“We must educate players, administrators and support staff on an ongoing basis and the app allows us to do that, driving awareness of the risks, supporting education and providing a simple mechanism for reporting concerns,” he added.

