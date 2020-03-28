ICC pays tribute to Joginder amid COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Joginder Sharma, the former India fast bowler who famously bowled the decisive last over of the 2007 World T20 final in which India beat Pakistan, has been involved in the battle against coronavirus. Joginder joined the police force in his home state of Haryana after retiring from the game Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

Pictures of him at work in the streets with masks and gloves on were tweeted by him and a number of other people over the past few days. On Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) paid tribute to Joginder.

“2007: #T20WorldCup hero 2020: Real world hero

In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India’s Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis,” said the ICC in its tweet.

Joginder had a short international career of four ODIs and four T20Is but was immortalised when he took the wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq, who looked set to win the match for Pakistan, and India won the inaugural World T20 title. He played 77 matches in his first class career in which he took 297 wickets.

Currently, 819 active COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country and the pandemic has claimed 19 lives. Globally, the pandemic has taken over 30,000 lives.

–IANS

rkm/rs/