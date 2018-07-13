Iceland coach Hallgrimsson resigns

Reykjavik, July 18 (IANS) Iceland’s football team head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson on Tuesday stepped down after leading the European side to its first FIFA World Cup.

The Icelandic Football Association said on Tuesday Hallgrimsson has decided to leave at his own request, ending seven years in the role, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hallgrimsson was the co-coach with Lars Lagerback of Sweden at the European Championship in 2016, when Iceland reached the quarter-finals after beating England.

After Lagerback left, Hallgrimsson assumed sole control of the national team, which became the least populous team to ever play at a World Cup.

Iceland forced out a 1-1 draw with Argentina in its opening group game but failed to advance to the knockout stage.

