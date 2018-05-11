Iceland names 23-man squad for World Cup

Reykyavik, May 12 (IANS) FIFA World Cup debutant Iceland has announced its 23-man football squad for the quadrennial tournament to be held in Russia later in the summer.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, the attacking midfielder from English Premier League side Everton, was on Friday included in the squad although he has been out with a knee injury since early March, reports Xinhua news agency.

With about 330,000 inhabitants, the Nordic country has made the history in the European Championships two years ago in France, as it went all the way into the quarterfinals, including dispatching England along the way.

Iceland has been drawn into Group D with Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia in the upcoming World Cup.

