Iceland’s Sigurdsson could miss World Cup due to injury

London, March 14 (IANS) Iceland and Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson could miss out on his country’s first-ever World Cup appearance as he is set to be out for “six to eight weeks” with a knee injury.

“We’ll continue to assess Gylfi’s progress on a week-to-week basis,” Everton manager Sam Allardyce was quoted as saying by the BBC on Wednesday.

Sigurdsson’s brother, Olafur Mar Sigurdsson, told Icelandic media the player had damaged the joint of his right knee.

Sigurdsson has scored five of his seven goals in his last 17 matches and his injury is a blow to Everton who are hoping to finish the season on a positive note after a disappointing start.

–IANS

dm/ajb/dg