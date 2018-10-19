ICICI Securities Q2 net profit up 3%

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Investment services firm ICICI Securities (ISec) on Friday reported a rise of three per cent in its net profit for the second quarter of 2018-19.

According to the company, its Q2 net profit increased to Rs 134 crore from Rs 130 crore reported for the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The investment services firm’s revenues during the quarter under review rose to Rs 458 crore from Rs 455 crore earned during the like period of the previous fiscal.

In another development, the company’s Independent Director Vinod Kumar Dhall has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the firm.

–IANS

rv/prs