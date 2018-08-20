ICJ sets February 2019 for hearing Jadhav case

Islamabad, Aug 22 (IANS) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hear in February 2019 the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage, the media reported.

The court will hear the case for a week from February 19 to 25, Geo News reported.

Jadhav was sentenced to death in April 2017 following which India moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated on.

Pakistan stated that “Jadhav was not an ordinary person as he had entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities” in Balochistan. India denies all the charges.

He was allegedly apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials.

–IANS

soni/mr