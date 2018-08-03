ICRISAT to assess Telangana’s ‘Mission Kakatiya’

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (IANS) The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid-Tropics(ICRISAT) will make scientific assessment of ‘Mission Kakatiya’ of the government of Telangana that aims to restore over 46,000 tanks across the state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards this effect was signed on Friday between the Ministry of Irrigation in Telangana and ICRISAT in the presence of Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao.

The MoU signed by G. Malsur, Commissioner Common Area Development Authority, Ministry of Irrigation and Kiran K. Sharma, Deputy Director General, (Acting), ICRISAT.

The two-year project will carry out economic assessment of benefits of Mission Kakatiya to smallholder farmers to understand nutrient return to the soil and the productivity and profitability.

