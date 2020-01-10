Icy winds create havoc in Bihar

Patna, Jan 13 (IANS) Cold wave in Bihar is accentuated by icy winds blowing down from the nothern Himalayan ranges. Thick fog enveloped several districts on Monday as the mercury dipped to 6 degrees in Gaya.

Many cities, including Patna are in the grip of severe cold. Here the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum hovered around 17 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cold winds will persist throughout the day on Monday and the situation may only improve from Tuesday onwards.

Dry weather have prevailed over the state for the past 24 hours with Bhagalpur recording a minimum temperature of 9 and Purnia 9.2 degrees Celsius, the Patna Meteorological Center said.

The difference between the maximum and minimum temperature across the state was huge, with Dehri getting a maximum of 21.2 degrees Celsius and Gaya a minimum of 6.

This difference though will lessen over the next few days, the Met said. There is rain or thundershowers forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Although there was light sunshine in the afternoon but icy winds cut off any effect of warmth.

–IANS

hindi-ashwin/in