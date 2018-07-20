Ideas to decorate your home with house plants

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Decorating with plants is one of the easiest ways to make a home feel more relaxed. Everyone can create a lush indoor garden as it can change the whole atmosphere with elements of nature.

Nikita Sethi, founder of Kalpane.in, an online marketplace for homegrown creatively made products and Gurpreet, founder of Elite Earth, gives you a few tips for a greener environment at home.

* Statement planters for your house: Try placing the plants in stands of varying heights to ensure they make a statement. Like one can always try on having an L-shaped shelve to save the floor-space and at the same time place the plants in a way that the height of each gives a statement to the room.

* Give your kitchen a makeover: The kitchen area can be used and plants can be integrating into the décor and small pots can be placed below the windows. One can try creating small vertical gardens for herbs and succulents. Cooking with fresh ingredients straight from your mini garden in the kitchen is the most exquisite thing and the welcoming décor just makes the kitchen a place to be.

* Reading nook: Plants brings the natural texture and good energy to your reading nook. A vertical plant arrangement looks like a piece of artwork and one can hang it in a corner and it will help in changing the atmosphere in the room.

* Give your home a beginning: Decorating the Hallways not just brings life to your house but the blooming flowers and the planters make it look inviting for the guests. The entrance of your house should always feel pleasant and warming and having shade plants all over the entrance just makes the house look more vibrant.

* Plants are your party savior: It is not necessary to always have your plants on the top of the table. If you are planning for a housewarming party or a baby shower then you need to have a good table space. Tuck a couple of cement planters underneath to fill in the space with color, or use the wall hanging planters to make the space look more cool and chic.

–IANS

nv/sed