Idli dunking in tea? Netizens reacts on bizzare food combination

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Steamed, puffy and delectable,Idli doused in the ever-so soothing sambhar sure makes for one of the nation’s most favourite breakfast.

Recently a recently a person adopted a new dip for Idli and the combinations of food that everyone would turn your heads.

A Reddit user decided to change the dip of Idli from sambhar to Tea.The user shared a video on the website and captioned, “Hello, I am new to India. I hope I am doing this right.”

The 8-second video features the person dunking a piece of Idli in a cup of tea.

The viral video take the round of the Internet and caught everyone’s attention online.

A user wrote, “Took me a while and a second look to understand this. With all the violence around, it’s hard to find the joke when disguised. This was a good one though.”

“Aap Chronology samajhiye, Pehle Idli aati hai, fir chutney, Baadme Chai!!”, added another.

A post read, “As a person from Chennai.. who loves idly and sambhar… I just wish I could u dip in hot sambhar…”

A user remarked, “You look at him and think, “how is this person eating that?”

–IANS

saurav/rt