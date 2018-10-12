Idris Elba joins McCartney to raise breast cancer awareness

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Fashion designer Stella McCartney got actor Idris Elba to create a moving video to raise awareness about breast cancer.

They both lost a parent to the disease.

On Monday, the British designer launched a video called “All Is Love” starring Elba as part of her campaign, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The actor narrates the solemn and poetic video about breast cancer, with images of female cancer survivors and their bodies as he says, “Praise to the power that cancer could not take”.

Along with the video, McCartney announced the creation of Stella McCartney Cares, a UK charity that will support awareness of the cause. Her mother, Linda Louise McCartney, died of breast cancer in 1998.

As part of the project, she will donate 1,000 post-operative mastectomy compression bras, called the “Louise Listening” style, named after her mother.

The cause is also personal to Elba, who revealed he lost his father to cancer five years ago.

“Removing the taboo around men talking about breast cancer and encouraging other men to talk about with their wives, mothers, sisters is something you don’t often see or hear about, but it should be,” he said.

The actor also encouraged men to help women in their lives to get checkups.

Elba is known for projects like “One Love”, “Daddy’s Little Girls”, “The Unborn”, “Thor”, “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance”, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, “The Jungle Book”, “Finding Dory” and “Thor: Ragnarok” — which will air in India on Star Movies on October 28.

–IANS

sug/rb/sed