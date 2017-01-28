Idris Elba wants to become astronaut

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Idris Elba hopes that a channel will fund his childhood dream of becoming an astronaut.

“To be a spaceman. If Discovery (channel) will pay for it, then I’ll go into space,” Elba told Closer magazine when asked what he wants to try next, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 44-year-old star is currently filming “The Mountain Between Us” with Kate Winslet and thinks his fight training has inspired the Oscar-winning actress to push herself more.

He said: “I think my current co-star is quite impressed actually and has decided to take up pilates pretty heavily.”

However, his “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth and “The Dark Tower” co-star Matthew McConaughey were not so impressed and felt he was putting himself at risk unnecessarily.

He said: “I think they thought I was a bit stupid for doing it because they were like, ‘What if you hurt your face or break your arm?’ They didn’t think it was a smart move.”

–IANS

dc/nn/