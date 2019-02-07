If Centre brings Citizenship Bill as law, NE region will fight unitedly: Mizoram CM

Aizawl/Agartala, Feb 14 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said if the Central government again brings the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) as a law in future, all political parties, NGOs and civil society of the northeast region would fight unitedly against such efforts.

“If the Central government once again brings CAB as law in future, all political parties, NGOs and civil societies of the northeast region would jointly fight against such efforts,” The Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting in Aizawl.

Zoramthanga, who is also the President of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), appealed to the people, NGOs, churches and political parties to join hands and stand united in case there is a bid to reintroduce the CAB in Parliament.

“The CAB could not move in the Rajya Sabha following the collective protests of the people and all organisations of northeast India,” he said.

The powerful Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (MNCC) held a series of agitations including boycott of the Republic Day celebrations and demonstrations across the state in protest against the Bill. The MNF and the Young Mizo Association (YMA) were part of these movements.

In Tripura, the newly-formed Movement Against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (MACAB) will hold a victory rally in Agartala on Monday.

MACAB Convener Sridam Debbarma told IANS that though the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has failed to push through the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, it may try to pass it if it comes back to power in the upcoming general elections.

“We should unitedly block this in the upcoming election,” he said.

Major political parties, NGOs and civil society groups are strongly opposing the Bill saying it will have a detrimental effect on the ethnic communities if it becomes law.

On January 8, amid strong opposition by various political parties, including the Congress, Left and Trinamool Congress, the Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to migrants from six non-Muslim minority groups from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The contentious Bill is, however, set to lapse on June 3, when the term of the 16th Lok Sabha ends, as the legislation could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, the last day of the Budget Session.

