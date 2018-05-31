If PCs get elected, $1 beer is on the menu

TORONTO

Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford has promised voters $1 by changing current regulations in the Liquor Control Act that will lower the price floor sale of beer in the province to $1 plus deposit, per bottle.

Ford says he wants to promote price competition amongst brewers to ultimately benefit consumers.

“For too long beer consumers have been forced to pay inflated prices for beer in order to increase the profits of big corporations. We’re going to allow price competition for beer and this will save consumers money,” Ford said Saturday in a statement that should find traction among hundreds of thousands of beer guzzling Canadians in the province.

Ford says that in 2008, the Liberal government increased the minimum price floor for beer which ultimately dissuaded brewers from trying to be competitive.

Ford has already announced that the party would expand the sale of beer and wine to more grocery, convenience, and big-box stores, so long as they meet provincial rules and requirements of alcohol sales.

The Liberals have been slowly rolling out wine and beer sales to grocery stores across the province since 2016. Currently, 350 grocery stores across Ontario can sell beer and cider and among those, 70 can sell wine.

The plan, if it’s seen through, would allow sales at up to 450 retail stores, but Ford says that isn’t good enough.

Under Ford’s plan new beer and wine retailers would have to meet rules set out by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

With cannabis shops set to debut across Canada and more beer and wine outlets opening and selling cheap beer, this could well be like Europe where the price of beer rivals bottled water.