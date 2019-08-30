IFA 2019: AI, 5G, IoT to shape digital future

Berlin, Sep 6 (IANS) Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) will be the key technology trends at IFA, one of the leading shows for home appliances and consumer electronics, industry officials said on Friday.

The IFA, Europe’s largest technology show, kicked off here on Friday for a six-day run, bringing together nearly 2,000 exhibitors before major shopping seasons.

At this year’s event, major industry leaders will share their vision on 5G and how the improved connectivity can spur innovations at home and in workplaces, Yonhap news agency reported.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, will give a keynote speech on the opening day on how 5G can change IoT, autonomous driving and smart devices.

Cristian Amon, president of chip giant Qualcomm, will explain in another speech why 5G will be a major driver of technological progress and bring in new inventions.

South Korean tech giants — Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. — opened their booths to display various home appliances, the highest-resolution 8K TVs and smartphones connected to each other to tap deeper into the European market.

Samsung, a leading manufacturer of TVs and smartphones, said it is investing $22 billion in new technologies, such as AI, IoT and 5G connectivity, to drive innovation in the fast-changing industry.

“In Europe, this includes the Samsung AI Center close to Cambridge University, which works to bring together the best talent in the world,” Benjamin Braun, Samsung’s chief marketing officer for Europe, said in a press conference on Thursday.

Stressing the heart of the fourth industrial revolution is connectivity, Samsung said 5G and IoT will connect phones with TVs and kitchens to transform everyday lifestyles, he said.

“The Samsung Internet of Things is not a thing of the future. It is now,” Braun said. “5G will enable connected living on a mass scale.”

Samsung also highlighted its broad 5G portfolio, ranging from chipsets, equipment to the latest smartphones.

The firm has released four 5G smartphones, including Galaxy S10, Note 10, A90 and most recently the Galaxy Fold, since the commercial roll out of the ultra-fast network in April, staying ahead of its 5G competition.

Its smaller local rival LG Electronics Inc. set out its own AI vision, showcasing a wide range of connected home appliances that can detect problems in advance and make suggestions to their users.

“Anywhere is home, because it’s that connectedness which allows you to carry the essence with you wherever you go,” Park Il-pyung, LG’s chief technology officer, said during a panel talk held on Thursday. “All these touch point can talk to each other and learn from each other to serve us much better. This connectedness will change how we organize and use our space as well.”

Park said LG designed its own AI chip to help devices offer tailored services and enhance connectivity between home appliances, cars and buildings.

At its AI exhibition hall named LG ThinQ Home, a range of products supporting its AI platform based on wireless networks, the electronics maker demonstrates how consumers can benefit from AI and IoT technologies.

LG introduced its new bottom-freezer refrigerators and front-load washing machines featuring “Proactive Customer Care”, which uses AI to monitor appliances for potential problems like temperature drops or poor air flow. When something seems wrong, users can receive an alert via an app before the problem escalates, it said.

To diversify the way of connecting to devices beyond voice, LG said it developed “Vision Pack,” a cloud-connected optical sensor. The sensor technology allows its clothing care system LG Stylus to recognize garments and make recommendations for the best cleaning courses, the firm noted.

As part of its 5G push, LG also unveiled its new flagship smartphone with a dual screen and 5G connectivity to expand mobile experiences under the ultra-fast wireless network.

The Korean electronics maker unveiled V50S, promoting it as a practical way to expand screen size without having to bend the display itself, like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold.

The company said the smartphone targets young consumers who want to do more on mobile devices, including gaming, watching videos and shopping.

