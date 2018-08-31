IFAD launches rural workers podcast for radio

Rome, Sep 5 (IANS/AKI) The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has launched a monthly podcast for radio stations around the world to let rural communities share the experiences of workers benefitting from its projects in different continents and boost “sustainable and inclusive development”.

The podcasts will be produced in the language of each country visited – from Peru to Niger, Belize and Nepal – and will have a maximum length of four minutes, IFAD said.

“This podcast is intended to share with rural communities the human stories living behind each effort made to reduce poverty and promote sustainability of economic activities in rural areas,” said Oscar A. Garcia, Director of IFAD’s Office Independent Evaluation.

“Roots is an opportunity to learn and to allow rural communities to observe what is working well, what it is not, why, and what needs to be improved to promote a sustainable and inclusive rural development”, Garcia said.

The ‘Roots’ podcasts will be available for free on the website of IFAD’s Independent Office of Evaluation, the agency said.

–IANS/AKI

mr/