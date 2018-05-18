Iftaar party at home? Try korma, keema recipes to impress

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) During this Ramadan, impress your family and friends with self-made gosht badam korma or keema with recipes lent by experts.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Chefs Kunal Kapur and Vicky Ratnani have shared a few recipes to help you out for the get together:

* Gosht badam kormaIngredients

Oil – 1/2 cup

Black cardamom – 1 no

Elaichi – 3 nos

Dalchini – 2 nos

Laung – 5 nos

Sliced onions – 3 cups

Ginger garlic paste – 4 tablespoon

Turmeric – 1 and 1/2 teaspoon

Red chilly powder – 2 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 and ½ tablespoon

Green chilly – 2 nos

Mutton – 500 gms

Yogurt – 1 & 1/2 cup

Salt – 1 & 1/2 teaspoon

Almond paste – 1/2 cup

Javtri powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Nutmeg – a pinch

Method:

Marinate the mutton in salt, yogurt and green chilly. Keep aside. Heat oil and add the whole spices, once they crackle add the sliced onions. Cook till onions evenly brown.

Then add the ginger garlic paste and cook for 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup water and sauté again. Now, add the powdered spices and cook till oil surfaces.

Now, on high flame add the mutton and keep stirring. Sauté for 15 minutes. Then add sufficient water and on slow flame allow to cook till mutton is tender.

Sprinkle javitri and nutmeg powder. Finish with almond paste dissolved in water. Check for seasoning and consistency, serve hot.

* Khumb badam ka keema

Ingredients:

Mushrooms finely chopped – 4 cups

Almonds blanched and peeled -3/4 cup

Oil – 2 tablespoon

Shahi Jeera (caraway seeds) -1/2 teaspoon

Onion chopped – 1/3 cup

Garlic chopped -1 tablespoon

Green chilly chopped – 2 teaspoon

Turmeric -1/2 teaspoon

Red chilli powder -1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon

Ginger chopped – 2 teaspoon

Tomato chopped – 1/3 cup

Green coriander chopped – 2 tablespoon

Salt – 1 teaspoon

Method:

Heat a pan and add oil. Sprinkle shahi jeera and once it crackles add chopped onions, sauté for 2 minutes and add chopped garlic.

Cook for another 3 minutes. Then, add turmeric, red chilli and coriander powder and give a quick stir and immediately add chopped mushrooms and turn on the flame. Saute till moisture reduces considerably.

Now, add the blanched almonds, tomatoes and ginger and sauté for another 3 minutes. Check for salt. Sprinkle with chopped coriander and remove from fire. Serve hot.

* Maple masala (spices) braised chicken legs

Ingredients:

Chicken legs- skinless 4 pieces

Onions chopped- 1/2 cup

Curry leaves- 6

Mustard seeds- 1 teaspoon

Green chillies slit- 2

For the maple masala (spices)

Grated coconut- 1/2

Maple syrup- 2 tablespoon

Kashmiri red chillies- 6 each

Coriander seeds- 1 tablespoon

Turmeric powder- 1 teaspoon

Cumin seeds- 1 teaspoon

Cinnamon stick- 2

Cardamom pods- 4 each

Black peppercorns- 10 each

Fenugreek seeds- 1 teaspoon

Ginger piece- 1 knob

Garlic cloves- 4

Salt

Ghee or clarified butter- 1 tablespoon

Method: For maple masala paste

Roast all the spices for the masala in a non-stick until well done and dark brown in colour. Add the maple syrup and grind into a smooth paste

For chicken:

Heat the ghee in a pot, add the mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies. As they splutter, add the onions and cook till dark brown in colour. Add the chicken legs and sear well on all sides.

Add the maple masala and mix well. Cook on a slow simmer for 30 minutes until the spices are well cooked.

Season with salt. Check the chicken legs and make sure they are soft and almost falling off the bone. Add a dash of cream, lemon juice, chopped coriander leaves to garnish. Serve with steamed rice or any Indian flatbread.

Badami murg keema

Ingredients

Oil – 1/2 cup

Cinnamon – 1 no

Jeera – 2 teaspoon

Bayleaf – 1 no

Peppercorn – 5 nos

Onion chopped – 1 cup

Chopped ginger – 1/4 cup

Chopped garlic – 1/4 cup

Green chilly chopped – 1 no

Chicken mince – 400 gms

Salt – 1 and 1/2 teaspoon

Turmeric – 1 teaspoon

Red chilly powder – 1 and 1/2 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 tablespoon

Kasoori methi (leaves) – 1 tablespoon

Tomato chopped – 1 cup

Yogurt – 2 tablespoon

Green coriander chopped – 2 tablespoon

Almond (toasted and broken) – 1/2 cup

Method:

Heat oil in a pan. Add bayleaf and whole spices. Then add chopped onions and cook till they just turn brown. Add chopped ginger, garlic and green chilly. Sauté and add 1/2 cup water.

Now add turmeric, red chilly and coriander powder. Cook for a minute and add yogurt. Sauté and once the moisture evaporates, add the chicken mince along with salt. Saute for 5 minutes.

Then, add in the tomatoes and sauté till chicken is cooked completely. Add kasoori methi and some water and cook again till oil surfaces. Mix in the toasted almonds for taste and crunch, garnish with fresh coriander. Serve hot.

