IG Rajan Bargotra new Commander Coast Guard Region North

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Inspector General Rajan Bargotra has assumed charge as Commander Coast Guard Region North East at the Coast Guard Regional headquarters here.

The Flag Officer, a sixth batch Coast Guard Officer, was earlier the Commander Coast Guard Region East, Chennai.

IG Bargotra, an alumni of National Defence College, has shouldered many responsibilities in the Coast Guard including Principal Director (Logistics) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi, Chief of Staff, Coast Guard Western Region and Commander Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 1 at Porbandar, Gujarat among others.

After assuming charge on Tuesday, Bargotra stressed on strengthening the coastal security mechanism and to focus on the growth of infrastructure towards supporting expansion plans of Coast Guard.

–IANS

